Grant Williams Says It Was ‘Disappointment’ To Not Sign Celtics Extension

Grant Williams could be a significant name on the free agent market after not getting an extension done with the Boston Celtics.

The fourth-year forward will head into restricted free agency after the 2022-23 NBA season, and there are a handful of reported suitors. It’s not clear why the two sides were not able to get a deal done.

Williams has a skill set valuable in the league — a big man who is capable of guarding stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant while also possessing the ability to hit 3-pointers on a consistent basis.

In a sit-down conversation with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Williams opened up about not reaching a contract extension with the Celtics.

“For me, yeah, it’s disappointment, but you know how much you’ve worked, you let your work show, and who knows? You may be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiation in the first place,” Williams told Charania, per Twitter video. “For me, that’s the confidence I have walking into it, saying, you let your craft show where you are and where you will be in the future.”

Charania asked Williams if there is extra motivation after not getting an extension done, and the forward added: “Oh yeah, there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder, though. The chip on my shoulder has never gone away. I’ve had a chip on my shoulder since I first started playing basketball. …”

Williams, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, has been a key asset for Boston off the bench as Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari continue to recover from their respective knee injuries. But it will be a wait-and-see situation on how long the forward will stick around with the Celtics.

