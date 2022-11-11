Jim Montgomery Credits ‘Outstanding’ Linus Ullmark Vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins remain as hot as can be on home ice, earning their eighth straight victory at TD Garden by defeating the Calgary Flames, 3-1, behind yet another elite showing from goalie Linus Ullmark.

Bruins first-year head coach Jim Montgomery had one word to describe Ullmark’s contribution: outstanding.

“He was outstanding again,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He just keeps making save after save and I thought we did a really good job at clearing the net-front. … Besides that, I just like the way we keep finding ways to win hockey games in the third period.”

The 29-year-old veteran finished the night saving 31-of-32 shots on goal. Ullmark is now just one win short of tying former Boston goalie Ross Brooks (37) for the all-time franchise record in wins through the first 50 games played with the Bruins.

“Linus really held us in and it was awesome for him, good for him,” Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Following the win, Ullmark, who made his 11th start in net and sixth straight, tied ex-Bruins goalies Tukka Rask, Tim Thomas and Gerry Cheevers for the fewest decisions required to earn 10 wins.

“We’re doing a lot of things right,” Ullmark said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We don’t take anything for granted. We’re checking, backchecking and that’s what we gotta do. We gotta be there every night because there’s no easy games. If we stick to our game plan and do what we’re supposed to do, we know that we’re a good enough hockey team to keep opponents away. … It doesn’t really matter what’s in front of us. We know what to do at all times it seems like.”