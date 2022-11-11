Bruins Wrap: Home Dominance Continues With Win Over Flames

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins do nothing but win on their home ice as they earned a narrow 3-1 win over the visiting Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved their record to 12-2-0, including an unblemished 8-0-0 mark at home, while the Flames lost their seventh game in a row to drop to 5-6-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There’s nothing like home for the Bruins.

The Bruins remain unbeaten on their home ice even though they played far from their best against the Flames. But that’s also the mark of a good team to be able to keep picking up wins even when it doesn’t play up to the standard expected.

While Boston’s offense has garnered high praise this season and rightfully so — after all, the Bruins came into the contest leading the entire NHL in goals per game — it was its defense that stepped up big time in a variety of ways.

Boston’s defensive pairings held Calgary in check after allowing an early goal and then two defensemen contributed offensively with goals as well. It seems no matter what though, the Bruins have the right winning recipe on home ice.