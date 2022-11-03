Michael Wacha Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Banking On More Success

The Red Sox pitching staff was paced by a somewhat unlikely source in the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

It wasn’t 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, who was in line to be Boston’s ace for the bulk of the campaign with Chris Sale sidelined. Nor was it Garrett Whitlock, who turned heads as a rookie and was given a shot to prove himself in the starting rotation. To the surprise of many, it was Michael Wacha, who signed with the Red Sox before the MLB lockout and was largely excellent in his first season in Boston.

Wacha’s 3.32 ERA led all Red Sox starters and his 11 wins were a team high. The veteran right-hander became somewhat of a “stopper” for Boston, as he excelled in turning the tides for a ballclub that struggled throughout the season.

Chaim Bloom and company now have a decision to make on Wacha, who played the 2022 campaign on a one-year deal. Here’s a case for the Red Sox to bring back Wacha in hopes of sustained success, as well as a counterargument.

2022 stats

23 starts (127 1/3 innings)

11-2, 3.32 ERA

104 strikeouts, 31 walks

1.12 WHIP, .233 opponent batting average

The case for re-signing Wacha

Pitching should be a priority this offseason for the Red Sox, who will enter the winter with major question marks hovering over their entire staff. Eovaldi also is an impending free agent and might be able to fetch a more appealing offer elsewhere. Sale, meanwhile, has a concerning injury history and no longer is a trusted option. Wacha probably is in line for a raise from his $7 million salary in 2021, but he still shouldn’t be much of a financial burden for Boston’s front office. The 31-year-old also has publicly vocalized his love for the organization and the city, perhaps opening the door for a discount.

Knowing exactly what you’re getting from a pitcher is invaluable in the big leagues, and Wacha provides this luxury to the Red Sox. The 10-year veteran is a pro’s pro who knows how to pitch, typically avoids hard contact and isn’t a frequent visitor to the injured list. Boston shouldn’t retain Wacha with the idea of him being a front-of-the-rotation horse, but having a familiar arm at the back end who’s capable of providing a quality start every five days would be a major plus for the Red Sox. It also doesn’t hurt that Wacha has plenty of postseason experience and could be both a long reliever or opener for Boston if it plays deep into October next season.