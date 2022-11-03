Dolphins Sign LB Bradley Chubb to 5-Year, $119 Million Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL’s biggest trade deadline acquisition is being rewarded with a massive payday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Bradley Chubb to a five-year, $119 million contract extension.

Dolphins and new OLB Bradley Chubb reached agreement on a five-year, $119 million extension that includes $63.2 million guaranteed, per sources. Dolphins GM Chris Grier, VP Brandon Shore and agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports did deal the past two days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

Chubb’s deal includes $63.2 million in guaranteed money.

Miami acquired the star pass rusher from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and San Francisco’s first-round pick in 2023.

The fifth overall selection in the 2018 draft, Chubb was in the final year of his rookie contract. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was adamant he wanted the 26-year-old to remain in South Beach for the foreseeable future, saying Wednesday:

“When you do a deal like that for a player, you always would like to — from our perspective, when we do business — we would like to have something done, and we anticipate having something finished up here shortly.”

The deal does not come without risk, as Chubb has missed 24 of a possible 49 career games. That said, the former Pro Bowler has managed to stay healthy in 2022, recording 5.5 sacks while ranking third in the NFL with a 25.8% pass rush win rate.

Chubb will make his Dolphins debut this Sunday when Miami travels to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Dolphins as -5-point favorites on the spread and -215 on the moneyline.