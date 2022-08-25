Red Sox’s Michael Wacha ‘Loving It’ In Boston, Open To Returning In 2023

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox starting rotation, which has seen many roster shifts this season, struck some noteworthy consistency from right-hander Michael Wacha.

Wacha, a first-year Red Sox pitcher this season, chimed in on his offseason intention — primarily his stance on Boston — as reported by MassLive’s Christopher Smith

“As far as how I’m liking Boston, I’m loving it here,” Wacha said. “The staff here is amazing. The players on this team have become really good friends of mine, and I just jell really nicely with them and get along with everyone. Just really good ballplayers and a good team. I love it here.”

Wacha added: “The fans are great. Getting to play in front of a packed stadium every night is something that should never get taken for granted. It’s a very cool place to play. Putting on this Red Sox uni is something I’ll always remember for sure.”

The 10-year veteran and 2015 All-Star was reinstated from the injured list on Aug. 14. Since then, in back-to-back outings, Wacha has not allowed a run in a combined 12 2/3 innings pitched for the Red Sox.

This season, in 15 starts made, Wacha has gone 8-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 83 innings. In 11 of those 15 starts, Wacha has lasted at least five innings on the mound and in only one of those 11 starts did he allow over two earned runs.