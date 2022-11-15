MLB Rumors: Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

Rizzo is heading back to The Bronx

by

32 minutes ago

The New York Yankees reportedly have made their first significant offseason move, and no, it didn’t involve Aaron Judge.

After opting out of an initially signed two-year extension prior to the start of the 2022 campaign — which would’ve paid $16 million for the 2023 season, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees agreed on another two-year contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“Source confirms: Rizzo deal, as (Jack Curry of Yes Network) reported, is a two-year, $40M guarantee – $17M each season plus a $6M buyout on a $17M club option. So, potential for three years, $51M.” Rosenthal tweeted.

Rizzo, 33, was initially offered a qualifying offer worth $19.65 million for next season.

Last season, Rizzo had his first full season as a member of the Yankees, hitting .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs — most since 2017, and 75 RBIs through 130 games played. Aside from Judge, who set a new all-time American League record for round-trippers with 62, Rizzo finished runner-up in the Yankees homer lead while also finishing second in slugging percentage.

The three-time All-Star also put together a solid postseason run at the plate during New York’s October hunt, batting .276/.432/.552, going 8-for-29 with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs in nine games. This all came after Rizzo endured a back injury that sidelined the left-handed hitter from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.

As of 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Yankees didn’t officially announce the re-signing.

More MLB:

Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay
Previous Article

Why Jim Irsay (Comically) Called Jeff Saturday During Patriots-Colts Game
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander
Next Article

Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks

Picked For You

Related