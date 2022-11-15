MLB Rumors: Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

The New York Yankees reportedly have made their first significant offseason move, and no, it didn’t involve Aaron Judge.

After opting out of an initially signed two-year extension prior to the start of the 2022 campaign — which would’ve paid $16 million for the 2023 season, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees agreed on another two-year contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“Source confirms: Rizzo deal, as (Jack Curry of Yes Network) reported, is a two-year, $40M guarantee – $17M each season plus a $6M buyout on a $17M club option. So, potential for three years, $51M.” Rosenthal tweeted.

Rizzo, 33, was initially offered a qualifying offer worth $19.65 million for next season.

Last season, Rizzo had his first full season as a member of the Yankees, hitting .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs — most since 2017, and 75 RBIs through 130 games played. Aside from Judge, who set a new all-time American League record for round-trippers with 62, Rizzo finished runner-up in the Yankees homer lead while also finishing second in slugging percentage.

The three-time All-Star also put together a solid postseason run at the plate during New York’s October hunt, batting .276/.432/.552, going 8-for-29 with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs in nine games. This all came after Rizzo endured a back injury that sidelined the left-handed hitter from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.