Padres’ Reported Xander Bogaerts Interest Might Have Slight Twist

The San Diego Padres might be hoping Xander Bogaerts has had a change of heart.

The Padres are reportedly among the handful of teams interested in the free agent shortstop. But it’s that “shortstop” part of the equation that might be a hold-up at the moment for San Diego.

The Padres have spoken with Scott Boras, Bogaerts’ agent, to gauge how likely Bogaerts might be to change positions, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday, citing major league sources.

“Bogaers would make particular sense for the Padres if he was willing to play first base or second short-term, then possibly move to third if Manny Machado opts out after next season,” Rosenthal wrote.

Rosenthal didn’t mention what sort of answer the Padres got from Bogaerts, but if the All-Star’s past comments are any indication, it might be a non-starter. Bogaerts discussed the idea prior to the 2022 season when there was speculation about the Red Sox signing Carlos Correa.

At the time, Bogaerts showed no inclination to move off of shortstop.

“I’m a shortstop, man. That’s where I’ve played my whole career,” he told reporters in spring training, per NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, it’s a position I take a lot of pride in. ? Sometimes it’s like I don’t even know if I’m on the team. It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ But what are you going to do?”