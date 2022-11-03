Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News For Starting O-Linemen

Four players missed practice

1 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of this Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Cannon, who started at right tackle the last two games, missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. The 34-year-old wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Starting center David Andrews also missed his fifth straight practice due to the concussion he suffered in the Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Receiver DeVante Parker and running back Damien Harris sat out Thursday due to a knee injury and illness, respectively.

Here’s New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews — Concussion
OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion
RB Damien Harris – Illness
WR DeVante Parker – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore — Knee
S Kyle Dugger — Ankle
RB Pierre Strong Jr. — Hamstring
LB Josh Uche — Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. — Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

REMOVED FROM LIST
S Devin McCourty — Not Injury Related
S Adrian Phillips — Shoulder
ST Matthew Slater — Hamstring

The Patriots and the Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
