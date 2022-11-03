Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News For Starting O-Linemen

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are dealing with some key injuries ahead of this Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Cannon, who started at right tackle the last two games, missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion. The 34-year-old wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Starting center David Andrews also missed his fifth straight practice due to the concussion he suffered in the Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Receiver DeVante Parker and running back Damien Harris sat out Thursday due to a knee injury and illness, respectively.

Here’s New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews — Concussion

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion

RB Damien Harris – Illness

WR DeVante Parker – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore — Knee

S Kyle Dugger — Ankle

RB Pierre Strong Jr. — Hamstring

LB Josh Uche — Hamstring

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. — Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.