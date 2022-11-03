‘Beacon Of Light’ Kyrie Irving Sidesteps Apology When Pressed About Tweet

After being blocked from talking with reporters and making a donation to accompany a half-hearted statement, Kyrie Irving spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since the Brooklyn Nets guard was involved in a heated exchange relating to his promotion of a film featuring anti-Semitic ideologies.

Irving, however, left a lot to be desired in his second press conference since posting the link to the film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The Nets guard, again, stopped short of apologizing and deflected when asked if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs. Those two specific things, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, were what many around the league and within the Nets organization were hoping to hear.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday morning before Irving’s availability addressing his “reckless” decision and lack of apology. Irving followed that up by carefully expressing how he “took responsibility” for posting the link on social media.

“I take my responsibility for posting that,” Irving said, per ESPN. “Some things that were questionable in there, untrue. Like I said in the first time you guys asked me when I was sitting on that stage, I don’t believe everything that everybody posts — it’s a documentary. So I take my responsibility.”

Irving added: “I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m not the one that made the documentary.”

When asked specifically whether he had any anti-Semitic beliefs, Irving chose to not directly answer the question.

“Again, I’m going to repeat: I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again,” Irving said, per SNY. “But this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle — questions upon questions. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.