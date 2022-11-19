Red Sox Part Ways With Franchy Cordero After Not Tendering Contract

Franchy Cordero is no longer a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The organization parted ways with the 28-year-old first baseman/outfielder Friday after they non-tendered his contract, which immediately makes Cordero a free agent.

Boston acquired Cordero from the Kansas City Royals along with four other players in exchange for Andrew Benintendi prior to the 2021 campaign, but Cordero never found his footing with the Red Sox over two seasons. Cordero occasionally showed some pop at the plate, and had a couple of clutch moments as well, but he floundered offensively last season, hitting just .219 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 84 games while splitting time with the big-league club and Triple-A Worcester.

Boston also tried out Cordero at first base in 2022, which was an abject disaster. He struggled with the transition to a new position, making a whopping eight errors in 58 games played at the corner infield spot.

It’s still possible the Red Sox could work out a deal with Cordero, but after two tough seasons, they might be moving on for good this time.

Cordero wasn’t the only player the Red Sox did not tender a 2023 contract to, as it did the same to backup infielder Yu Chang. Chang played just 11 games for the Red Sox last season in which he batted .150 with one RBI.

With their roster moves involving Cordero and Chang, the Red Sox now have two available spots on their 40-man roster.