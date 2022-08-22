Watch Franchy Cordero Hit Game-Tying Homer As Red Sox’s 27th Man

It didn’t take long for Franchy Cordero to make his presence felt in his first day back with the Boston Red Sox.
Coming off the bench to pinch-hit for Bobby Dalbec, Cordero crushed a Dylan Tate sinker 358-feet over the left field wall to tie Boston’s “Little League Classic” game against the Baltimore Orioles.
It was Cordero’s first at-bat with the Red Sox since the Major League Baseball trade deadline, when Boston acquired Eric Hosmer and subsequently sent Cordero to Triple-A Worcester. In his first extended stay with Worcester since early in the year, Cordero mashed — going 6-for-9 from the plate in his final two games with Worcester with three home runs and nine RBIs.