Rookie Marcus Jones Emerging As Needed Weapon For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — As you probably have noticed, yards aren’t easy to come by for the Patriots’ offense these days. New England needs all the help it can get, including starting drives with good field position.

That’s where Marcus Jones has come in.

A dynamic return man in college, the rookie cornerback saw zero special teams snaps during the season opener and was inactive in Week 2. However, Jones took over as the primary kick returner in Week 3 before replacing an in-over-his-head Myles Brant on punt returns a week later.

Since then, Jones has been one of the best returners in football.

The 2022 third-round pick currently is tied for second among qualified returners with an average kick return yardage of 24.3. His 13.4 average punt return also ranks third in the league. Jones on Sunday enjoyed arguably his best game of the season, ripping off a 32-yard kick return and a 23-yard punt return in the Patriots’ 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The performance, due in part to New England signing a left-footed punter two weeks ago to help prepare for Colts lefty Matt Haack, had Bill Belichick praising Jones after the game.

“Marcus’ improvement has come all year,” Belichick said during a postgame news conference. “A little limited in the spring, wasn’t able to do everything in the spring, still coming off of the injury from college. Actually, two of them. And then he’s just gained more and more confidence and more and more experience as we’ve gone through training camp and through the regular season.