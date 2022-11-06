Three Takeaways From Patriots’ Week 9 Beatdown Of Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with the Colts is over. Let us never speak of it again.

New England and Indianapolis put on a thoroughly unattractive football display Sunday at Gillette Stadium, combining for 16 punts and just one offensive touchdown. The Patriots have real questions to answer about their offense as they head into their Week 10 bye, but they won’t complain about this result. They cruised to a 26-3 victory to win their second straight and improve to 5-4 on the season.

Here are three at-the-buzzer takeaways from Sunday’s game:

1. The Patriots dominated a terrible Colts offense

Two weeks ago, the Patriots delivered a shockingly bad defensive performance against a struggling Chicago Bears offense. They avoided the same fate Sunday.

Facing a Colts team that entered ranked 30th in points per game and 32nd in offensive DVOA and was without star running back Jonathan Taylor, the Patriots allowed just 121 yards of total offense. They smothered Indy’s shorthanded run game and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, sacking the inexperienced signal-caller nine times and forcing seven three-and-outs.

Three of those sacks came courtesy of third-year linebacker Josh Uche, who’s finally showing glimpses of a long-awaited potential breakout. The oft-hyped 2020 second-rounder has four sacks in his last two games after recording zero between Week 3 of last season and Week 7 of this season. Matthew Judon added three more Sunday, upping his season total to 11 1/2. He’s on pace to break Andre Tippett’s single-season franchise record of 18 1/2 and has played at a Pro Bowl level through nine games. Judon also drew a penalty that wiped out a third-down completion.

If you see Judon's red sleeves, it's too late.



3 sacks today for @man_dammn



?: #INDvsNE on CBS

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/YaM2HT1bLx pic.twitter.com/OwmbUX0f6w — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Ehlinger, who was making just his second career start and playing behind a woeful offensive line, finished with nearly as many sacks as completions (15 of 29, 103 yards, one interception), and the Colts did not notch their first non-penalty first down until more than halfway through the second quarter. The Patriots added a late defensive touchdown for good measure when Jonathan Jones picked off a tipped pass and returned it 16 yards to the house.