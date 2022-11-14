Stephon Gilmore Relished Being Targeted On Game-Sealing Play Vs. Raiders

Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore stepped up in the clutch again Sunday, and it propelled Indianapolis to a Week 10 victory against Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gilmore’s pass defense on fourth-and-6 from the Indianapolis 16-yard line resulted in a Derek Carr incompletion intended for Raiders superstar wideout Davante Adams. Gilmore’s deflection in the end zone ultimately served as the game-winning play for the Colts in a 25-20 verdict.

Gilmore now has made the game-winning stop in three of the Colts’ four victories this season, including a previous pass breakup on fourth-and-1 from the Indianapolis 5-yard line in a 12-9 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos.

He relished the crunch-time opportunity, especially with an All-Pro receiver on the opposing side.

“Gus (Bradley) made a great call,” Gilmore told reporters of the stop, per the team website. “He sent the house, and I knew it was one-on-one backside with me and (Adams). I knew he was going to go to his best player, and I like being in that position because it allows me to make a play to help our team win. But I take myself each and every week. With the game on the line, I like myself.”

The final verdict was even more stunning given the Colts were operating with interim head coach Jeff Saturday coaching in his first NFL game and an inexperienced play-caller in Parks Frazier calling the shots on offense. The Colts fired their offensive coordinator before Week 9 and then fired coach Frank Reich following a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.