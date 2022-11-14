It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment.

“It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team.

McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.

In a 25-20 verdict, McDaniels lost to someone who never coached at the collegiate or professional level.

“Congratulate the Colts,” McDaniels told reporters. “They obviously made a few more plays than we did.”

It’s not often a head coach hears calls for his job during his first campaign with the team. But McDaniels has. They started quietly after the Raiders lost three of their first four games, all of which came by six points or less. Those rumblings continued after questionable coaching decisions like that against the Kansas City Chiefs, and really gained steam when the Raiders were shut out in Week 8. Las Vegas’ loss in Week 9, their third defeat this season after possessing a 17-point lead, aided the public backlash.

But well-warranted calls reached fever pitch Sunday with McDaniels trending on Twitter immediately.