Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Boring Win Over Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. — While you were sleeping, the Patriots finished off a forgettable 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

New England racked up a measly 203 yards of total offense with the Indy managing just 121 yards. The Patriots looked like a team ready to hit the bye week, while the Colts looked like a team destined to land a high 2023 draft pick.

Mac Jones didn’t do much of anything, completing 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown while facing pressure for much of the game. He did snap his streak of seven straight starts with at least one interception, though. Had it not been for Jonathan Jones’ excellent first-half punt block, which gave the Patriots the ball at Indy’s 2-yard line, New England probably wouldn’t have scored an offensive touchdown in this game.

On the other side, fellow sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 15 of 29 passes for 103 yards to go along with an interception while rushing five times for 39 yards. He was sacked an outrageous nine times, with Matthew Judon and Josh Uche both delivering three sacks. Oh, and the Patriots held the Colts to 0-for-14(!!!) on third down.

Nick Folk converted all four of his field goal attempts, because of course. Rookie Marcus Jones also rattled off some impressive returns during a game that featured a lot of special teams.

The Patriots improved to 5-4 with the victory while the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with the loss.

Here are three studs and three duds for New England from its Week 9 victory at Gillette Stadium: