Von Miller Admits He Almost Got Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Tattoos

Von Miller has a fair amount of tattoos, but the Buffalo Bills star almost got two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks inked onto his body.

The 33-year-old’s tattoos carry different meanings for his life, but on “The Von Cast” with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who also has a good amount of tattoos, on Tuesday, Miller revealed why he opted not to get a tattoo of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“I almost got a Tom Brady tattoo and a Peyton Manning tattoo,” Miller said, per Bleacher Report video. “Those are my two favorite quarterbacks ever, and it wasn’t gonna say ‘Tom Brady,’ of course, or ‘Peyton Manning.’ I’ve been a Brady fan forever, but I played with Peyton Manning. I got to see Peyton Manning up close and personal. I got to see what made him great. I got to experience and witness greatness up close.

“The way he went about his business with his teammates and the way he led, it has such an impact on me and my career and how I lead today and how I interact with my teammates. I love Tom Brady, but I witnessed Peyton Manning. So, I was gonna get the Peyton Manning 18 in (Denver) Broncos font. Then I was gonna get the (New England) Patriots font 12 on my ankle, but last minute, I decided to change it. You know, tattoos hurt. I’m just gonna figure out another space for this.”

Tattoos do indeed hurt, but it’s an interesting contrast between Miller and Evans. The former won Super Bowl 50 with Manning when the two were in Denver, and the latter won Super Bowl LV with Brady in Tampa Bay.

Of course, Patriots fans know how much of a threat Miller was on the edge, and it would have made an interesting trash talking scenario if the All-Pro sacked Brady with his number tattooed on his ankle.

Unfortunately for NFL fans, the league remains without an active player with a tattoo of Brady or Manning.