Von Miller Uniquely Describes Challenge Of Going Up Against Tom Brady

Von Miller believes having success against Tom Brady goes well beyond taking your game to another level.

The veteran pass-rusher thinks you virtually had to become an alternate being when you’re lined up across the greatest quarterback of all time.

Miller’s Los Angeles Rams ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2021 season and (potentially) Brady’s NFL career. LA’s front seven did a solid job of getting to Brady in that divisional-round win, as the unit recorded three sacks and six quarterback hits.

The Rams-Bucs playoff tilt marked Miller’s 12th career game against Brady, so the Super Bowl 50 MVP understands the challenges TB12 presents to opposing defenses more than most. Miller spoke to Brady’s greatness Monday during LA’s Super Bowl LVI Opening Night media session.

“Whenever you’re playing Tom Brady, you already know you have to play to a level — you have to essentially go alien,” Miller told reporters. “You have to put your best foot forward just to even have a chance. He’s just so good of a player.”

The Rams’ postseason run has been somewhat of a dream ride for the organization, as it knocked off two of its division rivals and arguably the best football player of all time to reach the game’s biggest stage. The journey can end on the highest of notes Sunday with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

