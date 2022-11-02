Watch Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Bury OT Winner To Beat Penguins

The Bruins trailed by three goals in the second period

This will certainly qualify as the most thrilling win for the Boston Bruins on the young season.

The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the third period before defenseman Hampus Lindholm put the finishing touches on a sensational comeback by burying the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Boston to a 6-5 victory at PPG Paints Arena.

After the Bruins survived a power-play opportunity from the Penguins in the extra frame, Lindholm went coast-to-coast and fired off a wicked wrist shot top shelf that beat Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to improve Boston to 9-1-0. Watch the terrific individual effort from Lindholm here:

The goal was Lindholm’s third of the season. The tally capped off a stellar showing from him as he also added three assists in the victory.

