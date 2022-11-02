Watch Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Bury OT Winner To Beat Penguins

This will certainly qualify as the most thrilling win for the Boston Bruins on the young season.

The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the third period before defenseman Hampus Lindholm put the finishing touches on a sensational comeback by burying the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Boston to a 6-5 victory at PPG Paints Arena.

After the Bruins survived a power-play opportunity from the Penguins in the extra frame, Lindholm went coast-to-coast and fired off a wicked wrist shot top shelf that beat Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to improve Boston to 9-1-0. Watch the terrific individual effort from Lindholm here:

THE BRUINS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK ? pic.twitter.com/x4sOBUbsBc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2022

The goal was Lindholm’s third of the season. The tally capped off a stellar showing from him as he also added three assists in the victory.