Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Improbable Comeback, Win In OT

The Boston Bruins put together their best win yet, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-5, to continue their tremendous start to the season at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

The Bruins improved to 9-1-0 on the season, while the Penguins fell to 4-5-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

If disastrous defensive stretches where they give up three goals in less than two minutes aren’t, what could possibly be the 2022-23 Bruins’ kryptonite?

Boston entered the final period down 5-3, allowing Pittsburgh to skate circles around them in the second stanza to the tune of four goals. Things got even uglier at the start of the third, where the previously pulled Linus Ullmark would have to return to net after Patrice Bergeron clipped Jeremy Swayman and forced him out of the game.

None of that seemed to matter, however. Pavel Zacha redirected a Hampus Lindholm shot to bring the game within one in the final ten minutes. Then in the final two minutes of regulation, Taylor Hall would bury a rebound shot to send the game to overtime. In extra time, Lindholm broke away to net Boston’s sixth goal to give them their most improbable win of the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Lindholm did it all for the Bruins in the third period and overtime, assisting on Boston’s final three regulation goals and netting the OT winner.