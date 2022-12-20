Bruins Wrap: Boston Runs Away From Panthers In High-Scoring Tilt

Florida scored three consecutive goals to make it a one-goal game midway through the second. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe all got on the board, taking advantage of lazy forward defense from the Bruins.

Then Boston bucked up defensively, at all levels, in the third period. The skaters had a little more juice in their legs than they did in the second, and Linus Ullmark stood on his head at different points to keep the Bruins ahead. A goal from Patrice Bergeron halfway through the period essentially wrapped things up.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bergeron was at his best Monday. The veteran finished with four points, scoring two goals and adding two assists in the contest — all while playing his usual stellar defense.

— Carlo played his best offensive game of the season, scoring his first goal of the year and adding an assist.

— Hampus Lindholm continued to put up absurd plus/minus numbers, finishing as a plus-three on the night. He retook the NHL lead (23) in the category, surpassing Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (21).

WAGER WATCH

DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Clifton potting the game’s first goal at +2800. The defensemen cashed that ticket in the first period. A $100 wager on the prop would have netted a $2,900 return.

Cliffy Hockey checks in ?? pic.twitter.com/ivghOb3eLu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

UP NEXT

The Bruins will wrap up their season-long homestand Thursday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.