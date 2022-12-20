Why J.D. Martinez Took Less Money To Sign With Dodgers

J.D. Martinez is headed to Los Angeles and it’s seemingly due to prior relationships which currently exist out west.

The former Red Sox designated hitter reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers, effectively ending his five-year tenure in Boston.

Joining Los Angeles doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but the dollar amount may. Well, The Atheltic’s Ken Rosenthal has the reason Martinez was willing to take a discount to become a member of the Dodgers after speaking with the designated hitter’s agent Scott Boras.

Hint: It has to do with his former Red Sox teammate.

“(Dodgers president of baseball operations) Andrew Friedman and Mookie (Betts) were like college coaches seeking the big recruit,” Boras said, as transcribed by Rosenthal. “J.D. was fully aware of the recent signings and took $6 million to $7 million below his value.

“He wanted to win and he wanted to (optimize his ability). He felt the Dodgers were the best team to help him achieve those goals. He made them fully aware he has every intention to play well and seek his true value in the seasons ahead.”

Along with Betts is the Dodgers’ hitting instructor Robert Van Scoyoc, the man who helped Martinez change his swing almost a decade ago, so it shouldn’t be too shocking that he wanted to go somewhere that brought him comfort for (at least) a season.