‘Bully’ Jaylen Brown Providing Balance For Celtics, Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown has long been viewed by national audiences as the No. 2 to Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Green Teamers know, however, that JB is capable of being much more on any given night.

Thursday was just the latest in a long list of examples of Brown’s ability to be a bona fide No. 1 scoring option. Despite finishing with the same number of points as Tatum, Brown was far and away the more efficient scorer, and was looked at to stop the bleeding during an all-important fourth-quarter run to help the Celtics top the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110.

It’s the way in which Brown went about helping the Celtics seal their 26th win, however, that acting head coach Damon Stoudamire admires.

“Watching JB play, to me he’s a bully,” Stoudamire said. “When I say bully I say it from the standpoint of it being a good thing. He’s the type of guy every team needs. I really believe that. The way he plays I think it balances (Tatum). I think he’s the total opposite of (Tatum), that’s why they work together.”

Brown’s “bully” mentality was on full display against the Clippers on Thursday. The 25-year-old finished 0-for-8 from beyond the arc, but still found a way to put up 29 points. All 12 of his field goals came within 16-feet of the basket, with 18 of his points coming in the paint.

Though he was clearly exerting dominance over the Clippers, Brown disagreed with the “bully” notion.

“I don’t know what the (expletive) Damon talking about,” Brown said with a smile. “… Now he the head coach he want to switch up on us.”