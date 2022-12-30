Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown, who tied Jayson Tatum for a game-leading 29 points, labeled Stoudamire’s job as “great.”

“Damon has done great,” Brown said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He stepped into that head coaching role in the last two games with Joe being out, and he’s been poised. Today he was a lot better than yesterday, of course, cause he wasn’t as prepared. Today you could see his preparation was a lot better and he just kept us organized.”

The Celtics were tasked with keeping their win streak alive against a team they faced not long ago. Just under three weeks ago, the Clippers toyed with Boston during their 113-93 win on Dec. 12. After a completely different story, this time on Boston’s home floor, Brown highlighted what he enjoyed seeing from Stoudamire.

“Even at times where it seemed like we was letting go of the rope, Damon made some timely timeouts,” Brown said. “I thought he did a really good job today.”

On Tuesday, Stoudamire got the nod to debut in the role against the Houston Rockets. Stoudamire has spent the last 13 years serving in various coaching roles both at the NBA and collegiate levels. Before joining the Celtics in 2021, he spent two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies (2009-2011).