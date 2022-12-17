Celtics Wrap: Orlando Pulls Stunning Magic Trick To Defeat Boston

The Orlando Magic came into TD Garden as one of the worst teams in the NBA, but shocked the Celtics by taking down Boston, 117-109, on Friday night.

The Celtics now see their best record in the NBA slip to 22-8 while the Magic improved to 10-20.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The big storyline heading into the matchup was the season debut of Robert Williams and the Celtics seemed to get caught up in the return of their teammate. And Boston’s performance certainly put a damper on Williams coming back to the lineup.

Boston raced out to a quick 10-point lead, but then somewhat stopped playing to trail after one quarter of play and yet again at halftime. It was almost mind-numbing that the Celtics got down by as many as 19 points in the third quarter to the Magic, who entered the contest with a 1-11 record on the road — the worst mark in the entire NBA.

Orlando outworked the Celtics, especially in the rebounding department while Boston’s offense fell into the bad habit of hoisting up shots from beyond the arc. The Celtics finished shooting 23.9% (11-for-46) from 3-point range as they missed 14 of their final 15 attempts from deep in the first half.

The Celtics tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but never really got close. It really was an inexcusable position to be in against a lowly Magic squad.