Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Called Al Horford’s Ejection ‘Unbelievable’

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford didn’t last the entirety of an overall ugly showing against a subpar Orlando Magic team at TD Garden on Friday night.

In the third quarter, Horford was assessed a flagrant two foul after elbowing Magic’s Moritz Wagner. NBA officials followed up by reviewing the play which led to Horford being ejected for just the second time in his 16-year career.

Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 31 points in the loss, was in heavy disagreement with the ejection call after the game.

“I didn’t think that was the right call,” Tatum said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “… That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted. Especially once they went to go review they saw that Mo fouled him first — that’s how I got to shoot the free throws. Sometimes guys get tired of people grabbing on them and the ref not seeing it.”

Al Horford ejected early in the 3rd quarter vs. Orlando



Here's a look at what happened. #ORLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/MT479xaqdd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2022

Horford lasted just 16 minutes as a Celtics starter and scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Wagner got the last laugh. The former Celtics big delivered a strong showing against the team that waived him after playing nine games. Wagner scored a season-high 25 points and shot 9-of-12 from the field alongside eight rebounds for the Magic.