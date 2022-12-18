How Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker Fared In First Start With Mavericks

Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker made his first start with the Dallas Mavericks in just his third game with the team on Saturday night. And the four-time All-Star did not disappoint.

In fact, Walker delivered one of his strongest performances in recent seasons. He led all scorers with 32 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12-of-25 from the field. That contribution was capped off in bitter-sweet fashion as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled out a 100-99 win in overtime.

Walker was also clutch, supplying the game-tying layup with just three seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Jason Kidd was thrilled and emphasized the trust the Mavericks have in Walker.

“We’ll trust Kemba with the ball late and early,” Kidd said, per video from DallasBasketball’s Grant Afseth. “He played an incredible game for us. And hopefully, he can build on this and we can build with him being able to get him minutes with the starting group and the guys that come off the bench.”

Kemba Walker ladies and gentlemen ? pic.twitter.com/EWg8K1iGX6 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 18, 2022

The road to a night like this certainly didn’t come easy for Walker.