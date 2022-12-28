J.J. Watt Gave Cardinals Zero Notice Of Impending Retirement

NFL fans learned of J.J. Watt’s impending retirement on Tuesday, with the future Hall of Famer subtly announcing his plans prior to his final two games. The Arizona Cardinals also found out Tuesday, through that very tweet.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury admitted the team was given zero notice of Watt’s decision before it hit the internet.

“I’m happy for him. Seems like he’s in a really good place,” Kingsbury said, per video from Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. “We had no idea that was coming, but he’s a tremendous player and person. He’s an all-time great in this league.”

Kingsbury is right in saying Watt is one of the NFL’s greatest defenders ever. The 33-year-old has racked up three Defensive Player of the Year awards while earning five First-Team All-Pro nods. The No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft also led the league in sacks twice, was named to the NFL?s 2010s All-Decade Team and won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017.

His final two games will come on the road against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, beginning with a Week 17 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There’s no doubt his resume will lead to enshrinement in Canton, Ohio once he becomes eligible.