Patriots Injury Report: Bad News On Handful Of Key Players

The Patriots are banged up ahead of Sunday’s massive home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Seven players missed Wednesday’s practice in New England due to injuries, including wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jalen Mills. All three have missed multiple games over the last month.
Most notably, do-everything rookie Marcus Jones missed practice due to a concussion. It’s unclear when Jones suffered the injury, but the young corner stayed down on the field after recovering a fumble late in last Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones returned to the game (on offense) and afterward said he only had the wind knocked out of him.
Tight end Jonnu Smith also sat out practice with a concussion, which he suffered late in Saturday’s game, and special teams captain Matthew Slater was given a rare veteran rest day.
Here’s the full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Yodny Cajuste — Illness
CB Jack Jones — Knee
CB Marcus Jones — Concussion
WR DeVante Parker — Concussion
CB Jalen Mills — Groin
ST Matthew Slater — Rest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris — Thigh
TE Hunter Henry — Knee
CB Jonathan Jones — Chest
RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton — Knee
We’ll learn more about each player’s status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins as the week progresses. The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday.
New England and Miami will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.