Patriots Injury Report: Bad News On Handful Of Key Players

The Patriots are banged up ahead of Sunday’s massive home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Seven players missed Wednesday’s practice in New England due to injuries, including wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jalen Mills. All three have missed multiple games over the last month.

Most notably, do-everything rookie Marcus Jones missed practice due to a concussion. It’s unclear when Jones suffered the injury, but the young corner stayed down on the field after recovering a fumble late in last Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones returned to the game (on offense) and afterward said he only had the wind knocked out of him.

Tight end Jonnu Smith also sat out practice with a concussion, which he suffered late in Saturday’s game, and special teams captain Matthew Slater was given a rare veteran rest day.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Yodny Cajuste — Illness

CB Jack Jones — Knee

CB Marcus Jones — Concussion

WR DeVante Parker — Concussion

CB Jalen Mills — Groin

ST Matthew Slater — Rest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris — Thigh

TE Hunter Henry — Knee

CB Jonathan Jones — Chest

RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton — Knee