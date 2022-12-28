Bill O’Brien Addresses Patriots Offensive Coordinator Job Rumors

The Patriots offense has made headlines throughout the season, but for all the wrong reasons.

It’s why New England reportedly could bring back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The current Alabama offensive coordinator reportedly is seen as a “strong option” for the position, and the 53-year-old reportedly is “waiting” for a call from Bill Belichick.

The new crop of rumors is nothing new; as O’Brien was a candidate to replace Josh McDaniels after he left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Bill Belichick said he had not spoken to O’Brien “in a little while” in an interview on Nov. 28.

The former Houston Texans head coach confirmed the lack of communication with the Patriots in a news conference Wednesday prior to Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. These were the coach’s first public comments since August as head coach Nick Saban traditionally does not allow his staff to conduct in-season interviews.

“The focus for me and this coaching staff and for these players has really been on these games that we’re playing — this game coming up, the games that we played this year, the games that we played last year,” O’Brien told reporters, per video from Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News. “I think those things, almost every year that I’ve been in coaching — at least over the last 12 years for me — have come up a lot. And those are things that are addressed after the season. We are very focused on this game. We’ve been focused on every game that we’ve played here this year and last year.

“Like I said, it’s kind of that time of the year when things come up and things pop up. I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there. I wish them well in however many games they have left. We’re very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

O’Brien’s rumored arrival to New England does not mean Matt Patricia or Joe Judge would leave the Patriots staff. The pair of coaches reportedly would move to other roles, which would not be a bad thing for the team, but New England must do something to change the offense, and O’Brien’s comments Wednesday have not shut the door on a potential reunion.