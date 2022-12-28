Luka Doncic Made Funny Request After Record-Breaking Game

To say Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday night at American Airlines Center would be a significant understatement.

Doncic recorded a triple-double the likes of which the NBA had never seen in the Mavericks’ overtime win over the Knicks. The fifth-year guard scored 60 points, pulled down 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to lead Dallas to its fourth consecutive victory.

The three-time All-Star matched the NBA record for most points in a triple-double and joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players to collect at least 20 rebounds in a 50-plus-point triple-double. Doncic emptied the gas tank to amass those eye-popping numbers and he understandably was looking for a recharge after Dallas outlasted New York.

“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic said on the Bally Sports Southwest broadcast. “I need a recovery beer.”

Doncic will be able to enjoy a cold one or two on the Mavericks’ off day Wednesday. Dallas returns to game action Thursday when it hosts the Houston Rockets, who will be coming off a 24-point road loss to the Boston Celtics.