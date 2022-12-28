Here’s Patriots’ Path To Most Desirable First-Round Playoff Matchup

Even if the Patriots earn a spot in the playoffs, many believe Bill Belichick’s team will be nothing more than Round 1 fodder for a superior AFC team. And that might prove true, especially if New England winds up playing the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals.

However, there’s a path toward a far more desirable first-round matchup.

There remains a way — multiple, actually — for the Patriots to visit the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. Obviously, that wouldn’t be a cupcake matchup, but it would be easier than facing the Bengals, Bills or Chiefs.

New England lost to Baltimore by 11 points in a Week 3 showdown at Gillette Stadium. But the Patriots arguably were the better team that day and would’ve beaten the Ravens if not for a pair of ill-timed Mac Jones interceptions. Moreover, in the weeks since, the Ravens have revealed themselves as a flawed and unreliable team on both sides of the ball.

And then there’s Lamar Jackson. The superstar quarterback, who torched the Patriots in Foxboro, missed the last three games due to a knee injury and his status for Week 17 is up in the air. Even if Jackson is back in time for the postseason, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll be 100%.

New England no longer can finish higher than seventh in the AFC. So, for the 7-8 Patriots and 10-5 Ravens to meet in Round 1, Baltimore must earn the second seed.

Here’s the most straightforward way for it to happen: