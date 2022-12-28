Check Out Mic’d-Up Highlights From Wild Patriots-Bengals Game

The Patriots endured similar heartbreaks in Weeks 15 and 16.

On Dec. 18, New England trailed the Las Vegas Raiders at halftime but stormed back in the second half and appeared primed for a dramatic victory at Allegiant Stadium. The Patriots defense then cratered with the game on the line before Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers combined for one of the more inexplicable game-losing plays in NFL history.

A week later, New England mounted a spirited comeback attempt against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and once again appeared in position for a signature win in Foxboro. But Stevenson fumbled near the goal line in the closing moments, sending the Patriots to yet another devastating loss.

So, it’s understandable if you’re over the entire Patriots experience at this point. But if you’re still clinging to hope, you might find some entertainment in New England’s latest “Sights & Sounds” video.

The mic’d-up highlights include interesting coaching moments from Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo, as well as sideline reactions from rookie Marcus Jones’ 69-yard pick-six.

Take a look:

Remarkably, the Patriots remain in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.