Matthew Judon Chosen As Patriots’ Lone Representative For 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and the New England Patriots only have one representative.

Judon, who is in his seventh NFL season, is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. Through 14 games he has a career-high 14.5 sacks, making him the fourth New England player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals.

The Pro Bowl was rebranded as the “Pro Bowl Games” for 2023, which will now become an event where the players selected will compete in a series of skills competitions throughout the week, capping things off with an AFC vs. NFC flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The rosters are not set, as there will be reserve players added to rosters for those who are injured, playing in the Super Bowl or just don’t feel like spending a week in Vegas. That is how Mac Jones got the nod in his rookie season, when he joined Judon for the event.

With only one representative, the Patriots have the lowest amount of players headed to Vegas in their division. The Buffalo Bill (four), New York Jets (four) and Miami Dolphins (three) all have more, despite Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being left off the roster even though he led all players in fan voting.

The Patriots will hope Judon isn’t available for the Pro Bowl this season, though any trip to the postseason will likely start with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.