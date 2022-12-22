Patriots Pro Bowl Snubs: Who Should Have Joined Matthew Judon?

Wednesday brought another sign of the times for the New England Patriots: For the first time since the 2000 season, they did not have multiple players voted to the Pro Bowl.

While others could eventually be selected as alternates, outside linebacker Matthew Judon was the only Patriots representative to crack the initial AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

With a conference-high 14 1/2 sacks through 14 games, Judon was a worthy honoree. It’s his fourth career Pro Bowl nod and second in two seasons with New England.

But should he have been the only Patriots player recognized? Should any of his teammates be joining him in Las Vegas the weekend before Super Bowl LVII?

Here are five New England players who could be considered Pro Bowl snubs:

G Mike Onwenu

The Patriots are playing Onwenu at his natural position of right guard for the first time in his NFL career, and he’s been by far the best player on their struggling offensive line. The third-year pro has yet to allow a sack this season and is Pro Football Focus’s third-highest-graded guard. He also ranks near the top of his position group in both pass blocking (third by PFF) and run blocking (sixth). Onwenu lost out to Joel Bitonio, ex-Patriot Joe Thuney and Quenton Nelson, who rank second, fifth and 22nd in PFF grade, respectively. Nelson seemed to be more of a reputation vote, as he’s having a down year by his usual All-Pro standards.

KR/PR Marcus Jones

Despite leading the AFC in punt-return average, ranking second in kick-return average and having a game-winning 84-yard punt-return touchdown on his résumé, the Patriots’ do-it-all rookie wasn’t even the first Pro Bowl alternate. Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay was the top choice, and with Duvernay injured, Braxton Berrios will take his place. Jones is averaging 1.5 more yards per punt return and 2.6 more yards per kick return than Berrios, whose status as a veteran and 2021 All-Pro might have swayed some voters.