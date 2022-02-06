Eight Thoughts On Mac Jones’, Other Patriots’ Pro Bowl Performances

Renfrow is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so head coach Bill Belichick could have a shot at him next offseason. In the meantime, expect him to play a starring role in Josh McDaniels’ first Raiders offense.

Here’s a breakdown of Jones’ targets in the game:

Tyreek Hill: 3 of 3, 15 yards

Stefon Diggs: 3 of 4, 29 yards

Diontae Johnson: 1 of 1, 27 yards

Travis Kelce: 1 of 2, 10 yards, INT

Mark Andrews: 1 of 2, 8 yards

Najee Harris: 1 of 1, 7 yards

Hunter Renfrow: 1 of 2, 6 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor: 1 of 1, 4 yards

3. On an earlier incompletion to Renfrow, Jones released his pass as Carolina’s Brian Burns rushed in off the edge. Defenders typically don’t hit quarterbacks — or any players, for that matter — in the Pro Bowl, but we wondered whether Burns would have made an exception after his controversial Week 7 run-in with the Patriots QB.

Burns later “sacked” Jones and was relatively gentle about it, grabbing the back of his jersey rather than knocking him to the turf.

Caught in the web ?? pic.twitter.com/LoVrkGw3Mv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 6, 2022

4. Jones made a strong effort this season to appear as boring as humanly possible, but his energetic personality shone through in this setting.

Seen smiling throughout the game, Jones delivered Sunday’s most memorable play when he broke free on a quarterback scramble, sprinted 71 yards into the end zone and then busted out the Griddy, delighting the Las Vegas crowd.

The touchdown didn’t count — officials blew most plays dead when the ball-carrier was touched by any defender — but here’s hoping we see more of this side of Jones in Year 2.

5. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson and outside linebacker Matthew Judon both started on defense for the AFC. Since Pro Bowl rules require teams to play only a 4-3 defense (with no blitzing or nickel/dime packages), we got the unusual video of Judon playing as an off-the-ball ‘backer. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby were the AFC’s starting edge rushers.

Jackson, who was playing in his first Pro Bowl, grabbed a fourth-down, goal-line interception off a drop by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The ball-hawking cover man also was in coverage on at least two other fourth-down incompletions and broke up a would-be touchdown to CeeDee Lamb.

Only right for @MR_INT to get an INT in the Pro Bowl ??



?: #ProBowl on ESPN

?: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3 pic.twitter.com/H8QocmdfT1 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022

Jackson leads all NFL players in interceptions (25) since he entered the NFL in 2018. It remains to be seen whether he’ll have a chance to snag another in a Patriots uniform. He’s among several prominent New England players set to hit unrestricted free agency next month.

6. With neither team punting and every drive starting with a fourth-and-15 — a potential onside kick replacement the NFL was trialing — there weren’t many special teams plays in this game. But Matthew Slater still got some run, subbing in at safety on a few occasions.

Throwback to the UCLA days ? Matthew Slater at safety. pic.twitter.com/daTwVSlDvl — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 6, 2022

Slater, who moonlighted as a fill-in defensive back early in his Patriots career, has yet to announce whether he plans to play in 2022. The 36-year-old has been the AFC’s Pro Bowl special teamer in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

7. During warmups, Jones laid out his offseason plans to the hosts of ESPN’s pregame show.

“I think this offseason will be a big part of it, just getting stronger and cleaning up on my diet and all that,” said Jones, who added that he has a soft spot for ice cream. “There’s a lot that’s going to go into it before next season even starts, so that’s the important part: attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, whether it’s mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over how I want to do it.”

Jones also addressed the departure of Josh McDaniels, his offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

“He taught me a lot about football, a lot about life, a lot about the NFL,” Jones said on ESPN. “That’s really important to me. I know he means a lot to a lot of people, and I’m happy for him and his family. We’ll just have to figure out a game plan and move forward and try and be explosive on offense and can get something going again like we did with Josh.”

Assistant QBs coach Bo Hardegree is joining McDaniels in Vegas, meaning the Patriots will need to replace the two coaches who worked most closely with their young passer. Bill O’Brien and Adam Gase have been mentioned as potential McDaniels replacements, but New England has yet to officially fill any of its coaching vacancies.

8. It’s no secret that Jones’ rookie season, while undeniably promising, was not exactly Pro Bowl-caliber. In a ranking of 2021 AFC QBs, he’d probably be no higher than sixth or seventh, behind (in some order) Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, Burrow, Jackson and Derek Carr.

But he’s far from the first less-than-deserving Pro Bowler, and getting the chance to spend a week hanging with and learning from many of the NFL’s best players can only help his development.