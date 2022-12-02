MLB Rumors: AL East Rival Signs Ex-Red Sox Franchy Cordero

Franchy Cordero reportedly has made his return to the American League East.

No, the Boston Red Sox didn’t bring Cordero back to play first base, the outfield, or step into the batter’s box as next season’s designated hitter. Instead, it was the Baltimore Orioles who reportedly added Cordero on Friday.

“The Orioles have agreed to terms on a Minor League contract with INF/OF Franchy Cordero, 28,” Dan Connolly of The Athletic tweeted. “He is primarily a (left fielder) and (first baseman) but has played all outfield spots in his career. Has slashed .219/.290/.386 in parts of 6 seasons (726 PAs) with (the San Diego Padres), (Kansas City Royals) and Boston.”

During a short two-year stint with the Red Sox, who initially acquired Cordero and four other players as part of the Andrew Benintendi trade before the 2021 season, he never found his stride in Boston. Instead of delivering the power-hitting bat in the lineup that the Red Sox envisioned, Cordero struggled mightily to consistently stay in the lineup.

Whether it’d be his inability to hit for average at the plate or to prove to be a sustainable big league-caliber first baseman on a day-to-day basis, Cordero never worked out in Boston. Last season, Cordero spent a good chunk of the year with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, recording 117 at-bats with the club.

As a result, the Red Sox pulled the trigger and parted ways with Cordero in November, which made him a free agent.

In 84 games played with the Red Sox in 2022, he only managed to hit .219/.300/.397 with eight home runs, 17 doubles and 29 RBIs while striking out 92 times.