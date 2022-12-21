MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa To Join Mets After Giants Deal Falls Apart

While you were (probably) sleeping, Carlos Correa agreed to his second long-term deal of the offseason in a shocking move.

The shortstop was set to be introduced by the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, but the team postponed the press conference without any explanation, hours before it was set to take place. Reports surfaced that there were concerns with Correa’s physical, and around 2:30 a.m. ET, we got some more clarity.

According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Correa and the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year deal worth $315 million. While this is a pay cut from the $350 million he reportedly was going to make with the Giants, Correa now joins a star-studded Mets team that has had quite the busy offseason which included signing ace Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.

The Mets, according to Heyman, now will have a tax close to $100 million.

“What the heck’s the difference?,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told Heyman. “If you’re going to make the move, make the move.”

The Giants now have missed out on Aaron Judge, who returned to the New York Yankees, and now Correa. You just never know what can happen in the offseason.