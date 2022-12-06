NFL Rumors: Injured Jimmy Garoppolo Still ‘Potential Playoff Contributor’

Garoppolo might have a chance to return after all

43 minutes ago

The San Francisco 49ers were given some positive news regarding the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday.

Garoppolo, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending foot injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, now apparently received good news. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported how doctors concluded that Garoppolo does not need foot surgery as it is not a Lisfranc injury. And if Garoppolo’s rehab goes smoothly, Schefter wrote, the veteran signal-caller could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks making him a “potential playoff contributor.”

There currently are five weeks left in the regular season.

With Garoppolo’s injury occurring Dec. 4, seven weeks from that day would mark the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Jan. 22. The eighth week would mark championship weekend in the NFL. Garoppolo’s injury occurred 10 weeks before the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 12.

The NFC West-leading 49ers certainly seem more than capable of not only reaching the postseason, but advancing deep into the playoffs. San Francisco has the league’s best scoring defense and a complement of offensive weapons for third-stringer Brock Purdy, who is expected to start in Garoppolo’s absence.

Should Garoppolo be able to return, it likely would be viewed as a welcomed development for the 49ers.

