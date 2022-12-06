Struggling Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

Just a day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield already has his next NFL home.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft didn’t have to wait long to land on another team with the struggling Los Angeles Rams reportedly claiming Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, who have lost six straight games and sit in the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-9 record, certainly are in need of another quarterback with Matthew Stafford done for the season due to injury and backup signal-caller John Wolford dealing with a neck injury after starting in the Rams Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles even resorted to starting third-stringer Bryce Perkins for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though the Rams have a short week ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Schefter reported Mayfield hasn’t been ruled out from playing in that contest. Los Angeles will also assume the $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract, per Schefter, before he hits unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Mayfield started six games for Carolina this season in which the Panthers posted a 1-5 record. The fifth-year pro was having by far the worst season of his career as he completed 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards to go along with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

But there’s still a chance for Mayfield to turns things around as he links up with offensive guru Sean McVay and the Rams out west.