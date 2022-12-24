Patriots-Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Patriots and Bengals are set to square off in a pivotal Christmas Eve matchup at Gillette Stadium.

New England, now 7-7, essentially needs a victory as its already-slim playoff hopes would become even smaller with a loss to Joe Burrow and company. Cincinnati, on other hand, is 10-4 and within striking distance of the AFC’s top seed.

The Patriots are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Bengals are fresh off a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These are two teams going in very different directions.

By the way, it’s going to be very cold Saturday afternoon in Foxboro, Mass.

Will New England overcome the elements and get a potentially season-saving victory? Or will Burrow and the Bengals take care of business against an inferior opponent?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Patriots-Bengals game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus

