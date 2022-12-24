Pedro Martinez ‘Putting In Work’ With Red Sox’s Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello has been compared to Pedro Martinez in the past, especially when it comes to his changeup, and the Red Sox legend wants to make sure he lives up to the hype.

Bello made his Major League Baseball debut last season with Boston and struggled at first to find a groove. Manager Alex Cora began to use him in a long reliever role and Bello looked to have figured it out.

The 23-year-old figures to be a mainstay in the Red Sox rotation when the 2023 season rolls around, and Martinez seemingly has taken Bello under his wing.

“Putting in the work this off season with up and coming @redsox pitcher @Bryant_bello99,” Martinez tweeted Friday. “Good stuff is in the works Boston!”

If Martinez is hyping someone up, it’s probably a good sign.

Bello finished 2022 with a 2-8 record and 4.71 ERA. And even though those numbers aren’t the prettiest, a full spring training with the Red Sox, plus the offseason work with Martinez should give fans a reason to be optimistic about the right-hander’s 2023.