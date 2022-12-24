How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium.

With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.

Cincinnati recovered and held on for a 22-18 win, withstanding an 18-point second-half comeback by the Patriots.

Question: How much consideration was there to blowing the fumble play with New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson dead due to forward progress being stopped?

Wrolstad: “In order to have forward progress, the runner has to be controlled by the defense. He has to be held and controlled, and basically have his feet taken away. We felt that he still had his feet. So, we did not feel that he was held and controlled by the defense. He was still free to gain yardage and then also, obviously, there was still a chance that he could fumble.”

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne said he believed Stevenson’s progress had been stopped on the play, but the running back said he still was fighting for additional yardage when the ball popped loose.