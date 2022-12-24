Seven Takeaways From Patriots’ Failed Comeback Bid Vs. Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. — An uncharacteristically sparse crowd populated Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve. Open seats were plentiful, especially in the stadium’s upper deck, with tickets available for as low as $20 shortly before kickoff.

The Patriots’ present to those fans dedicated enough to show up Saturday in sub-freezing temperatures: a metaphorical lump of coal.

New England rallied for 18 unanswered points after halftime but fell to the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals 22-18, all but extinguishing their remaining playoff hopes.

It was the Bengals’ 11th win in their last 13 games. The Patriots have lost four of their last five.

Here are seven at-the-whistle takeaways from the loss, which dropped New England to 7-8 on the season:

1. Spirited finish

Trailing 22-12 with 6:02 remaining and facing a third-and-29, Mac Jones heaved a pass into the end zone from near midfield. His target: backup tight end Scotty Washington, who only was playing because Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith both were sidelined with injuries.

Washington couldn’t haul in Jones’ deep ball — but he did deflect it straight to a trailing Jakobi Meyers who caught it for an unlikely 48-yard touchdown. It was a measure of redemption for Meyers, whose boneheaded backward pass loss last week’s game for the Patriots.