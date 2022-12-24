Sportsbook Allegedly Pays Out Patrick Mahomes MVP Tickets Early The Chiefs QB is the favorite to win the award by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes arguably made the play of the week Saturday, but does that mean the Chiefs quarterback should win NFL MVP?

PointsBet seemed to believe so as it posted a screenshot of the 2018 MVP winner reaching out for a touchdown during Kansas City’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

“We’ve seen enough, Patrick Mahomes is the MVP,” the sportsbook wrote. “We are paying out anybody who has a bet on him to win the MVP today.”

"We've seen enough, Patrick Mahomes is the MVP. We are paying out anybody who has a bet on him to win the MVP today."

MAHOMES SELLS OUT FOR THE PYLON



?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qBUT4jhCGQ pic.twitter.com/x922SgYqsC — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

It was an amazing play, but Week 16 is very premature to crown someone MVP. Granted, Mahomes is the favorite across multiple sportsbooks, especially after Jalen Hurts was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

Plus, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported the Eagles QB could sit out more games if Philadelphia beats Dallas on Saturday. The Eagles are up 20-17, at the half with Gardner Minshew starting under center.

Mahomes had 9-to-1 odds to win MVP at some sportsbooks. This means a $100 bet would pay out $1,000, so those who had the bet at a good number allegedly got a solid payout after Week 16. However, PointsBet has not made it clear what would happen if Mahomes does not actually win MVP.