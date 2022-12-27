Rodney Harrison Makes Prediction About Tom Brady’s NFL Future

Rodney Harrison believes a new NFL chapter is on the horizon for Tom Brady.

Brady’s football future is totally uncertain as the 2022 regular season winds down. Retirement surely is on the table for the 45-year-old, who’s labored through the campaign with the Buccaneers and might end up missing the playoffs. There’s also a chance the seven-time Super Bowl champion marches on in Tampa Bay, his NFL home since March 2020.

But undoubtedly the juiciest storyline is Brady leaving the Bucs in the offseason and joining a new team as a free agent. That’s the path Harrison — a New England Patriots teammate of Brady’s for six seasons — believes the legendary quarterback will take.

“I think Tom leaves. I think he continues with his career, but I think he leaves Tampa Bay,” Harrison said on “Football Night in America,” per a transcript from NBC Sports Group Press Box. “I think he goes and he finds another team that has a roster — an offensive line that can block and protect for him. That’s a big, big issue for him…I still think Tom has the fire. At times you see his age, but he still has that pop in his arm.”

The NFL community already has started kicking around ideas for Brady’s potential next step, including a return to Foxboro. But plenty of teams across the league could look to make a QB change this offseason, so TB12 might have no shortage of options if he decides to take his talents elsewhere.