Did Kurt Warner Torch Patriots Offense With Film Review Tweet?

The Patriots offense once again looked largely listless in Week 16, and the unit might have left a Hall of Fame quarterback completely befuddled.

Kurt Warner had the NFL world playing a guessing game Monday morning when he tweeted a photo of his notes from an unspecified film review. The anonymous offense left the Rams legend completely mystified.

“Notes on an Offense I just watched… just sitting here shaking my head on how I can have questions on nearly every play???” Warner captioned the photo. “Just don’t know how u can win this way???”

A few of Warner’s notes suggest it was the Patriots who the two-time NFL MVP took to task. Warner’s list started with confusion about plays run on a third-and-4 and third-and-6, the downs and distances of the final plays on New England’s first two drives of its loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Warner also pointed out a touchdown on a 50-50 ball (perhaps Jakobi Meyers’ circus score) and a late-game intentional grounding penalty, which Mac Jones committed in the fourth quarter of the Christmas Eve contest.

The Patriots offense certainly deserves criticism and it’s arguably the biggest reason why most have doubts about New England reaching the playoffs, even though Bill Belichick’s team controls its own destiny the rest of the way. The Patriots will try to turn the tides Sunday when they host the reeling Miami Dolphins, who might be forced to play without Tua Tagovailoa.