Sign Of Times? Patriots-Bengals (Christmas Eve) Tickets Absurdly Cheap

FOXBORO, Mass. — Disclaimer: It’s an extremely cold Christmas Eve day as the New England Patriots get set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium.

But now that we have made note of it, it’s fair to say it’s stunning to see so many available tickets — and available tickets for so cheap — still left to be claimed. It’s the same way on a majority of ticket websites, and many on social media have expressed their surprise.

Less than 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the get-in price for the Patriots game was a mere $20, as shared by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

After a quick internet search, here are some of the cheapest available tickets:
$20 at TicketMaster
$30 at Stubhub
$36 at AceTicket

Again, even with the situation being it what it is — brutally cold on Christmas Eve — there’s something to be said about the ticket availability. It can be viewed as a lack of excitement in the 7-7 Patriots, especially with the red-hot AFC defending champions coming into their house.

