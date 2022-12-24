Bucs' Julio Jones Questionable vs. Cardinals Sunday
Julio Jones is questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buccaneers’ official website reports.
Things have not worked out the way the Bucs or Jones thought they would this season when they signed him as a free agent during the offseason. Jones may be a future Hall of Famer and quarterback Tom Brady the best to have ever played, but together they have only amounted to 22 receptions, 284 yards, and two touchdowns.
Then again, things haven’t worked out all that well for the Bucs as a team this season. They will take a 6-8 record into their game Saturday versus the Arizona Cardinals. Then again, in the NFC South, that is good for first place.
The Buccaneers should have a Merry Christmas, as they will play the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night. This is a Cardinals team that will start third-string Trace McSorley at quarterback. The Bucs are -7.5-point favorites (-118) versus the Cardinals and -375 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-118), and under (-104).