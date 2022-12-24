Bucs' Julio Jones Questionable vs. Cardinals Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Julio Jones is questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buccaneers’ official website reports.

Things have not worked out the way the Bucs or Jones thought they would this season when they signed him as a free agent during the offseason. Jones may be a future Hall of Famer and quarterback Tom Brady the best to have ever played, but together they have only amounted to 22 receptions, 284 yards, and two touchdowns.

Then again, things haven’t worked out all that well for the Bucs as a team this season. They will take a 6-8 record into their game Saturday versus the Arizona Cardinals. Then again, in the NFC South, that is good for first place.